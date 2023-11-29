Israeli President to attend COP 28 in the UAE as a diplomatic effort for the hostages' release
President Herzog's agenda includes a series of policy meetings with leaders from various nations participating in the climate conference
President Yitzhak Herzog of Israel is set to embark on a whirlwind visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 30.
The visit, spanning less than a day, is strategically timed to coincide with the COP 28 World Climate Conference in the UAE.
President Herzog's agenda includes a series of policy meetings with leaders from various nations participating in the climate conference.
The primary objective of these high-level meetings is to shed light on the heinous acts committed by the terrorist organization Hamas during the tragic events of October 7. President Herzog aims to provide world leaders with a comprehensive understanding of the atrocities and underline the grave security threat that prompted Israel's involvement in the conflict.
President Herzog says he 'seeks to garner international support for Israel's cause, emphasizing the urgency of reuniting the abducted individuals with their families.' This diplomatic push underscores Israel's commitment to resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels and garnering international cooperation to address the humanitarian aspects of the conflict.
The president's visit to the UAE symbolizes a convergence of global diplomacy and regional security concerns, highlighting the interconnectedness of geopolitical issues.
As leaders gather for the COP 28 conference, President Herzog's mission is not only to address climate-related challenges but also to draw attention to the pressing humanitarian crisis resulting from the actions of terrorist organizations in the region.