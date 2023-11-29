President Herzog's agenda includes a series of policy meetings with leaders from various nations participating in the climate conference

President Yitzhak Herzog of Israel is set to embark on a whirlwind visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 30.

The visit, spanning less than a day, is strategically timed to coincide with the COP 28 World Climate Conference in the UAE.

The primary objective of these high-level meetings is to shed light on the heinous acts committed by the terrorist organization Hamas during the tragic events of October 7. President Herzog aims to provide world leaders with a comprehensive understanding of the atrocities and underline the grave security threat that prompted Israel's involvement in the conflict.

CNN via GPO Israeli President Isaac Herzog shows off the manual "The Warrior's Guide" which was found on the body of a terrorist that was part of the Hamas invasion on October 7, with instructions on how to kidnap civilians.

President Herzog says he 'seeks to garner international support for Israel's cause, emphasizing the urgency of reuniting the abducted individuals with their families.' This diplomatic push underscores Israel's commitment to resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels and garnering international cooperation to address the humanitarian aspects of the conflict.

The president's visit to the UAE symbolizes a convergence of global diplomacy and regional security concerns, highlighting the interconnectedness of geopolitical issues.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 Kibbutz Be'eri, after Oct. 7 attack

As leaders gather for the COP 28 conference, President Herzog's mission is not only to address climate-related challenges but also to draw attention to the pressing humanitarian crisis resulting from the actions of terrorist organizations in the region.