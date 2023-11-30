Blinken meets with Herzog in Tel Aviv, speaks on extension of Gaza truce

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since October 7, is expected to visit the West Bank to potentially meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the constructive outcomes of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, expressing the United States' hope for its continuation during a joint appearance with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude for American support, Herzog emphasized the continued efforts towards securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, specifically mentioning the Bibas family, including the two young children, and advocating for their immediate release.

Commending the recent return of hostages and their reunification with families, Blinken emphasized the importance of this ongoing process.

"Over the last week, we've witnessed positive developments with hostages coming home and increased humanitarian aid reaching innocent civilians in Gaza who urgently need support," Blinken stated.

Earlier on the Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their ceasefire by one day to continue ongoing negotiations for the exchange of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

Avi Kaner / GPO U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, Israel

President Herzog, at the begining of their meeting, addressed the terrorist attack that left three Israeli dead in Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

"Good morning Secretary Blinken. Unfortunately, as we meet, there are casualties in a serious terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, our capital. This is another example of the endless war against terror organizations, particularly Hamas, in these complicated and challenging times," Herzog remarked, extending condolences to the affected families.

Expressing condolences for the victims of the Jerusalem attack, Blinken highlighted the importance of discussions with the Israeli government about the future approach in Gaza.

Israel Police spokesperson Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai (R) and Jerusalem District Superintendent Doron Turgeman survey the weapons found in the terrorists' car at the scene of the Jerusalem attack.

He reiterated the United States' support for Israel's right to self-defense and the prevention of future security threats.

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since October 7, is expected to visit the West Bank to potentially meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.