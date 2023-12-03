'We are fighting against the eradication of Israel and against that narrative,' deputy chief of Israel's mission to U.S. Eliav Benjamin told i24NEWS

As pro-Palestinian protests continue to hit the roads of the United States, and some of the Biden administration's top officials seem to be changing their tone on what it will tolerate in the next phase of war, the deputy chief of mission for Israel to the U.S., Eliav Benjamin, says the White House has been showing "unwavering support" for Israel.

In an interview with i24NEWS, he said that concerns in Washington regarding the civilian losses in Gaza match those among Israeli officials. "At the end of the day, the finger should be pointed towards Hamas as the ones who orchestrated this, and they are the ones who are also holding their own people hostage - not only the 150 or so hostages that they are still holding from our side," he added.

Despite the perceived change of tone following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's most recent visit at the end of last week, Benjamin said that Israel and the United States share the goal of combating terrorism and stemming its proliferation outside of Gaza. Describing the "very close relationship" between the different bodies, Benjamin said there are "very intense conversations with the administration, the State Department, the National Security Council in the White House, the Department of Defense," but all are united in wanting to ensure that Hamas no longer rules Gaza.

Addressing the Congressional dispute around U.S. aid to Israel, he stated that Israel is immensely grateful for the support provided by Washington on an "unprecedented" scale. "There are internal issues in Congress, it may take another couple of weeks, but we are confident that it will pass because the level of support within Congress is extremely high," he told i24NEWS.

Stefani Reynolds / AFP Protesters supporting Israel gather to denounce anti-Semitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages, in Washington, November 14, 2023.

Regarding Qatar's role in mediating the temporary ceasefire deal and the hostages release, Benjamin highlighted Doha as one of the biggest actors in recent years in developing Gaza's economy, and its close ties with Hamas is what positioned the country as the chief lever on freeing of the captives.

"We know who [senior Hamas leaders] they are hosting, but right now, the emphasis from our perspective is the release of the hostages. And this is being done greatly by Qatar leaning on Hamas."

courtesy by Israel president office Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Dubai.

Addressing the anti-Israel protests across the U.S., Benjamin said, "I do believe that what we are seeing now in the streets of Washington and New York should be mind-boggling for anybody who understands what Hamas is about and what threat they pose to everybody else."

"The fact that there is support for Hamas, and people calling out to free the entire area from the Jordan River to the sea allowing it just for Palestinians, in essence means the eradication of Israel and the annihilation of the Jewish people within their homeland."

DAVID SWANSON / AFP A protestor waves a Palestinian flag as people rally in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2023.

"We are fighting against this as well fighting against the narrative, and calling for everybody not to support these false messages just because people are trying to be populist about this issue, which most of them are, coming from the very left in the States," added Benjamin.

"A lot of those liberals would not last a day under the Hamas regime. So I think they should wake up and realize who is good in this story who is bad," and join in the fight to eradicate terrorism.

