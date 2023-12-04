PM Netanyahu extends congratulations & invites Argentina's President-Elect to Israel

Milei expressed his commitment to relocating the Argentine embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argentina's president-elect, Javier Milei on Monday offering his heartfelt congratulations on Milei's victory in the recent elections.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for President-elect Milei's unwavering support for the State of Israel during its conflict with Hamas, emphasizing that Milei is recognized as a true friend of the Jewish people.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also thanked President-elect Milei for his commitment to relocating the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem, a move that aligns with Israel's capital.

In a gesture of goodwill, Netanyahu extended an invitation to Milei to visit Israel, reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations.

The friendly conversation highlights the diplomatic relations between Israel and Argentina, with both leaders expressing optimism for enhanced collaboration and shared objectives in the future.

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) FILE - Javier Milei, presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition, after polls closed for general elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As President-elect Milei assumes his new role, the engagement between the two countries is expected to strengthen further.

