Israeli agency calls out WHO over claim about evacuation notice from Gaza

The statement followed the WHO Director-General's post claiming the IDF requested its medical warehouse removed in southern Gaza within 24 hours

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) agency on Tuesday corrected the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his claim that the Israeli military pushes its staff to remove the medical facilities from southern Gaza.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account COGAT posted: "The truth is that we didn't ask you to evacuate the warehouses and we also made it clear (and in writing) to the relevant UN representatives."

COGAT added: "From a UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate."

The initial statement by Ghebreyesus posted earlier on Monday read: "Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use."

"We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities," he continued.

In May, WHO singled out Israel as a violator of human rights at its annual meeting. Back in 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency passed a motion alleging Israel violating health rights, causing accusations of "cynical politicization" towards the UN.

