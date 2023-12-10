Netanyahu criticizes 'dangerous' Russia-Iran cooperation directly to Putin

The Israeli prime minister and the Russian president spoke for a remarkable 50 minutes during a phone conversation about war with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war with Hamas and the situation in the region, in what has been described as a 50 minute phone call.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Netayahu expressed his displeasure with positions expressed by Russian representatives at the UN and other forums against Israel, as well as having “strongly criticized the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran.”

“The Prime Minister emphasized that any country that would suffer a criminal terrorist attack such as Israel experienced would act with no less force,” the PMO described the phone call details.

The phone call wasn’t just critique, but an appreciation for Russia’s effort to release an Israeli citizen with Russian citizenship was also expressed, adding that “that Israel will use all means, both political and military, to release all of our abductees.”

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli and foreign hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu requested that Russia put pressure on the Red Cross in favor of visits and medicine for our abductees,” the statement concluded.