Israel UN envoy calls Security Council's visit to Rafah 'a disgrace'

Gilad Erdan said that the 'biased visit' highlights the Council's disregard of Israelis' suffering and proves illegitimacy of UN's decisions on Gaza

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), on Monday reacted to the news of anticipated visit by the UN's Security Council (UNSC) delegation to the Rafah border crossing. The Council representatives are said to evaluate the aid provided to the Gaza residents and discuss the ways to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

He said it was "a disgrace" and "a new low" in the organization's bias towards Israeli victims of the October 7 massacres and the hostages remaining in the Hamas's captivity for over 60 days.

SAID KHATIB / AFP Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, December 2, 2023.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he posted: "This is a biased visit by the Council and is a new low that proves that the Council only cares about the residents of Gaza and ignores the suffering of the residents of our south and the fate of the abductees."

He added that "the distorted visit by the Council, that has not condemned Hamas to this day, eliminates any legitimacy for its decisions regarding the war in Gaza. This is a disgrace!"

The development follows a series of incidents when Israeli officials accused the UN and its agencies of biased treatment of Israelis. Earlier in December, UN Women - the organization's body for gender equality and women’s empowerment - only found words to condemn Hamas's acts of sexualized violence against Israeli women two months after the October 7 attack.

Read more stories like this >>

• Sandberg: 'For Israeli women, for all women, we must speak out against rape' >>

• After 8 weeks, UN Women condemns Hamas's sexual violence on Oct.7 >>

• Israel's UN envoy wears Holocaust-era symbol, rails against Iranian regime >>