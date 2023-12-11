France, Germany, and Italy call for EU sanctions against Hamas

French Foreign Minister hints at domestic sanctions against Hamas as European leaders seek a united stance

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Italy have collectively addressed European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell in a letter, urging the swift adoption of a sanctions regime targeting Hamas and its supporters.

The letter emphasizes that such a move would send a robust political message affirming the EU's commitment to opposing Hamas and expressing solidarity with Israel.

The ministers highlight the need for European commitment in combating Hamas's infrastructure and financial support.

Additionally, they aim to isolate and delegitimize Hamas internationally, asserting that the group does not represent the Palestinians or their legitimate aspirations. The details of the strengthened sanctions are not explicitly outlined in the brief letter.

Protesters display a banner: "Freedom for Palestine" during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin on May 19, 2021

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna hinted on Monday that Paris is contemplating the imposition of domestic sanctions against Hamas and its members. This development comes as France, along with Germany and Italy, jointly calls on the European Union to implement sanctions against the group.

Le chef de l'aile politique du Hamas dans la bande de Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, participe à un rassemblement en faveur de la mosquée al-Aqsa de Jérusalem, le 1er octobre 2022.

Hamas is already designated as a terrorist organization on the European Union's list, resulting in the freezing of any funds or assets it holds within the EU. The letter suggests that future sanctions could potentially extend to a ban on traveling to Europe for individuals associated with Hamas.

There are reports that European diplomatic leaders are considering the inclusion of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

