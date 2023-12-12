Biden calls on Netanyahu to change makeup of government coalition

The American president said the current Israeli government "does not want a two-state solution" with the Palestinians

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that unlike Washington, the Israeli government "does not (want) a two-state solution" with the Palestinians.

“This is the most conservative government in the history of Israel,” Biden said, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “strengthen and change” the structure of the current Israeli governing coalition.

Netanyahu on Tuesday spoke about his "disagreements" with the American leader on their long-term vision for Gaza once the conflict in the Gaza Strip ends.

This is the first time since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that the 81-year-old Democrat has publicly expressed his differences with the current Israeli government.

Avi Ohayon / GPO U.S. President Joe Biden (L) hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the airport in Israel.

Biden estimated that Israel was starting to lose the support of world public opinion.

Monday evening, during a reception at the White House marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, Biden said that Israel must be “cautious” because “world public opinion can change at any time.”

Flash90 Itamar Ben-Gvir (L), head of the Jewish Power political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich (R) at an election campaign event in Sderot, Israel.

He president also said his administration was "implementing the first-ever national strategy to combat antisemitism" in the United States.

At the event, the president also spoke about upcoming elections, saying, "Donald Trump represents in my opinion many threats to this country, particularly to civil rights, America's position in the world and American democracy."