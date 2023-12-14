Israeli ambassador dismisses two-state solution in UK Interview

"Absolutely not," she asserted when asked about the prospect of creating a Palestinian state

Israeli Ambassador to the United kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, sparked controversy during an interview with Sky News on Thursday, vehemently dismissing the notion of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

In the televised interview, Hotovely firmly rejected the idea of a two-state solution, attributing the failure of the Oslo peace accords to the purported disinterest of Palestinians in establishing an independent state next to Israel. "Absolutely not," she asserted when asked about the prospect of creating a Palestinian state.

Citing a wider ambition from the Palestinian side, Hotovely claimed, "They want to have a state from the river to the sea," signifying a region spanning from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.

This statement aligns with a controversial slogan often voiced in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which has been interpreted diversely—some view it as advocating for Palestinian liberation, while others condemn it as a call for the elimination of Israel.

Hotovely further questioned the emphasis on the "two-state solution" formula, attributing it to the emergence of radical elements on the Palestinian side. "Why are you obsessed with this 'two-state solution' formula that created these radical people on the other side!?" she asked

Her remarks aimed to challenge the prevailing international narrative that endorses the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel as a means of resolving the conflict.

However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed dissent over Hotovely's stance, reiterating the United Kingdom's longstanding support for a two-state solution.