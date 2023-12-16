Israeli UN envoy: ISIS destroyed mosques, Hamas willing to 'blow up' Al-Aqsa

'For Hamas, murdering Israelis is more important than Islamic holy sites' says Ambassador Erdan, following rockets launched from Gaza toward Jerusalem

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, rebuked attempts at a ceasefire with Hamas, highlighting the need for hostages to be released and explained how Palestinian terrorist organization was like the Islamic State (ISIS) with a recent rocket volley being fired toward the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

"Today we received overwhelming proof that Hamas is ISIS. Just as ISIS destroyed mosques, Hamas-ISIS is willing to blow up Al-Aqsa - and many of you are ready to defend it. It's a disgrace,” Erdan declared in protest, ahead of a UN General Assembly discussion on an emergency meeting on the Israel-Hamas war.

"For Hamas, murdering Israelis is more important than Islamic holy sites,” the ambassador added, pointing out that “these are the terrorists that the UN has chosen to protect.”

After showing how Israel intercepted the rocket over Jerusalem, protecting Israeli and Palestinian civilians, as well as Jewish and Muslim holy sites, Erdan then turned the attention to the cases of sexual violence that Hamas had carried out on October 7, and according to returned hostages the terror group continues to abuse the abducted women, children and men.

In addition, Erdan described how the terrorists forced child hostages to watch as family and friends were murdered before their eyes.

"Women, children and adults are now suffering in captivity - and you're calling for a ceasefire instead of working for their own interests. This is the most immoral thing imaginable. If the UN is interested in a ceasefire, it must act to return the hostages now. Don't settle for empty words," ambassador stressed.

At the end of his speech, Erdan was quick to point out that no matter how many "destructive decisions are made at the UN, Israel will not stop - until Hamas is defeated and all the abductees return home."

The ambassador concluded that the General Assembly's ceasefire decision is an immoral disgrace and that their "humanitarian ceasefire" was really a "ceasefire to save Hamas terrorists."