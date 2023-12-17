Israel's FM meets French counterpart, calls for efforts to avoid war in Lebanon

France’s foreign minister for her part calls for 'new, immediate and lasting truce' in Gaza, saying her country stands with both Israeli and Palestinian people

France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel and met her Israeli counterpart, amid tensions with Lebanon and the war in Gaza against Hamas. The French official will also meet with hostages that were taken on October 7 and returned during a ceasefire deal.

France is "deeply concerned" by the situation in Gaza and calls for "a new, immediate and lasting truce", said the French Foreign Minister after the meeting, adding that "too many civilians are being killed.”

Colonna also urged not to forget the victims of Hamas attacks, stating "needless to say, France believes in the word of these women victims, that France believes those who had to witness these rapes and mutilations, these desecrations.”

"After Israel, France is the country that suffered most from the October 7 attacks,” the French foreign minister said, assuring that "France will spare no effort to ensure the unconditional release of all hostages".

She concluded with France's position that "it is possible to show solidarity with both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, called for France to play a “significant role” in avoiding war with the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, which has been attacking Israel from Lebanon ever since the war in Gaza erupted.

"We are not only fighting Hamas, but also the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, who serve the terrorist regime in Iran and endanger the government of Lebanon,” Cohen stated before the meeting with his French counterpart.

“The problem with Hezbollah can be resolved diplomatically or through military action. Only the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the removal of Hezbollah terrorists north of the Litani River will prevent war. We hear worldwide calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and Hamas, but this would be a reward for terrorism. I call on all countries to be on the right side of history,” the Israeli foreign minister declared.