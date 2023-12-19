Houthi attacks high on the agenda as Netanyahu speaks to Modi

Leaders discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of Iran-backed Houthis

The Houthi aggression was high on the agenda as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation on Tuesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The two leaders discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of the Houthis, instigated by Iran, and the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy and trade, as well as the Indian and Israeli economies.

Modi noted that freedom of navigation is an essential global necessity that must be ensured.

The leaders also discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel.

Netanyahu thanked Modi, a long time ally and friend, for India's support of Israel's just war to eliminate the jihadist menace of Hamas.