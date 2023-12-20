Syrian President Assad denies Holocaust and accuses U.S. of funding Nazis in controversial speech

Assad misrepresented the scale of the Holocaust and dismissed the specificity of the atrocities committed against the Jewish population

In a speech earlier this week, Syrian President Bashar Assad made shocking and baseless claims, denying the Holocaust and accusing the United States of funding the German Nazi party.

The video of the speech, translated and published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), reveals Assad telling a crowd that 'there is no evidence that six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.'

Assad questioned the politicization of the Holocaust issue, arguing, "True, there were concentration camps, but what shows you that this is a politicized issue, not a humanitarian one and not a real one, is that we talk about these six million, but why don’t we talk about the 26 million Soviets who were killed in that war? Are the six million more precious?"

While acknowledging the loss of life among the Soviets during World War II, Assad misrepresented the scale of the Holocaust and dismissed the specificity of the atrocities committed against the Jewish population.

He claimed during his speech riddled with historically inaccurate lies that, "there was no specific method of torture or killing specific to the Jews. The Nazis used the same methods everywhere."

Assad goes on to publicly and inaccurately question, “How was it that despite the German collapse and European constraints, Nazism was allowed to rise and build an army? It was done with American support, money, loans and investments.”

HANDOUT / SAUDI PRESS AGENCY / AFP

Further delving into conspiracy theories, Assad asserted that the Holocaust issue was politicized to falsify the truth and prepare for the transfer of Jews from Europe to other areas, specifically to Palestine. He contended 'that modern Jews have no connection to the people of Israel' and suggested the debunked theory that modern Jews are descended from the Khazars, a Turkic people from Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The international community has long recognized the Holocaust as a historical fact, and Holocaust denial is widely condemned.