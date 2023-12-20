Malaysia reverses policy: no docking for Israeli-flagged ships

Malaysian PM: "These sanctions are a response to Israel's activities against Palestinians"

Malaysia has announced a decision to prevent ships affiliated with the Israeli company "Tsim" from docking in its ports.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim declared on Wednesday that the ban extends to ships carrying the Israeli flag, and it includes the prohibition of ships bound for Israel from loading goods in Malaysian ports.

The prime minister emphasized that the sanctions take effect immediately.

In a statement, Prime Minister Ibrahim stated, "These sanctions are a response to Israel's activities that ignore the basic principles of humanity and violate international law through ongoing massacres and atrocities against the Palestinians."

This move follows the earlier prevention of the docking of ships belonging to the same Israeli company.

Roslan Rahman (AFP)

Israel and Malaysia, a Muslim majority country, do not have diplomatic ties. he Malaysian government acknowledged that Israeli-registered companies and ships had been permitted to dock in the country since 2005. Nevertheless, the government has now opted to overturn the previous Cabinet's decision, which had prohibited ships displaying Israeli flags from docking in the nation.

