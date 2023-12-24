Massive protest in Rabat calls for an end to Morocco-Israel ties

Israel and Morocco have shared full diplomatic ties since Morocco joined the Abraham Accords in December 2020

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Rabat on Sunday, marking one of the largest pro-Palestinian marches in Morocco since the Gaza conflict erupted more than two months ago.

The protesters expressed their vehement opposition to Morocco's ties with Israel, which were solidified in the 2020 Abraham Accords agreement brokered by the former U.S. President, Donald Trump.

The 10,000 participants marched in gender-segregated groups, with men and women advancing separately.

Brandishing Palestinian flags and displaying placards bearing slogans like "resistance till victory," "stop Moroccan government normalization with Israel," and "free Palestine," the participants conveyed their strong disapproval of the diplomatic relationship between Morocco and Israel.

Sunday's demonstration not only reflected the sentiments of the Islamist majority but also saw collaboration between leftist groups and the Al-Adl wal-Ihsan Islamists, an organization that operates under tolerance despite being officially outlawed.

The Sunday march highlighted the deep-rooted opposition within the country, particularly among Islamist groups.

In 2020, Morocco and Israel formalized their diplomatic ties, with the U.S. recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory as part of the agreement. Despite this diplomatic stride, the normalization process has faced consistent resistance, resulting in sporadic protests across Morocco.

While the process of establishing full embassies between Morocco and Israel is yet to be completed, the countries have moved closer, as evidenced by the signing of a defense cooperation pact.