Explosion near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

An investigation is currently underway

An explosion occurred on Tuesday evening near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Israeli security officials are collaborating with local Indian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. According to Indian media, a letter addressed to Ambassador Nair Gilon was found near the blast site.

This is a developing story

Two years ago, a similar incident took place in which an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi damaged cars but caused no injuries. India attributed that attack to the Quds Force, a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In February 2012, the wife of the Israeli military attaché was injured in a car bomb attack in New Delhi, and Indian police concluded that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible.

