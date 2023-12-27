Israeli FM issues warning for Nassrallah on northern border tour

‘Nasrallah needs to know he is next in line,’ says Israeli FM on tour of northern border with ambassadors

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recently led a delegation of foreign ambassadors on a tour of the northern border, emphasizing the urgent need for international action.

"Nasrallah needs to know he is next in line," the foreign minister declared, signaling a critical turning point in Israel's approach to the ongoing threat posed by the terrorist organization Hezbollah north of the Litani River.

During the tour, Minister Cohen strategically engaged foreign ambassadors, providing them with firsthand insights into the security challenges faced by Israel. The focus was on Hezbollah's activities along the border and the impact on civilians, particularly those forced to evacuate due to the constant threat of terrorism.

Credit: Shlomi Amsalem, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen addressing other Foreign Ministers in northern Israel

The tour also emphasized the significance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, as the linchpin for resolving the crisis. Minister Cohen reiterated the importance of fully implementing the resolution, which calls for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah to the north of the Litani River.

The failure to enforce these provisions has heightened tensions and necessitated a more assertive diplomatic stance.

Shlomi Amsalem, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Israel has established a joint working group with France to coordinate efforts in implementing Resolution 1701. This strategic collaboration aims to exert international pressure on the Lebanese government, emphasizing the need for compliance to prevent further escalation and potential conflict.

