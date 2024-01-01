West Bank council head issued a report showing a United Nations agency combined data to purposely obfuscate and exaggerate claims of 'settler-related violence'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen decried an “anti-Israeli campaign” based on settler-related violence data collected by the United Nations that has been described as “false” and “anti-Semitic” in a new Israeli report, due in part to parameters of defining various attacks in the West Bank.

"The disclosure that the head of the Samaria Council gave me is extremely important. If these are indeed true, it is a serious matter. I will demand answers from the United Nations,” Cohen said after meeting with West Bank regional council head Yossi Dagan, who compiled the Israeli report.

The report by Dagan had shown that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has misleadingly combined both attacks by Palestinians against Israeli settlers, and vice versa, under one category of “settler-related violence.”

“Incidents involving violence, intimidation or trespass carried out by or against Israeli settlers and other Israeli civilians in the West Bank,” OCHA defined the incidents on its website.

The outgoing Israeli foreign minister said he would "instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to forward the data of the report to our ambassadors around the world so that they can act on it,” following various sanctions slapped on settlers based on these data sets.

On the OCHA website, at the time of this publication, the data was no longer dynamically presented on a page dedicated to “settler-related violence.” However, it was possible to see the UN numbers for conflict-related casualties on another information dashboard.

“As a state of law, we will continue to deal with each specific case at the same time as strengthening settlements in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank]," Cohen concluded.

According to OCHA data for 2023, Israeli settlers killed 15 Palestinians in the West Bank, 14 of whom were men and one male under the age of 18. The UN included “Palestinians killed or injured during attacks or alleged attacks they perpetrated against Israeli settlers,” however did not allow to differentiate between these acts of self-defense and other incidents.

On the other hand, Palestinians killed 35 Israelis, of whom 21 were men, eight were women, five boys and one girl. From the casualties, 30 were civilians. In these incidents, the UN differentiated the attacks by “Palestinian armed group” or by a “civilian” and attributed only four deaths to the former.

Both sets of casualties increased from 2022. That year, two Palestinian men were killed whereas 21 Israelis were killed, 16 of whom were civilians, including a woman and a child. Of these incidents, five killings were attributed to a “Palestinian armed group.”

The Palestinians injured in 2023 amounted to 358, of whom 236 were men, 34 boys, 28 women, and 2 girls, and 58 undefined. The incidents were described as 154 physical assaults, 35 live ammunition incidents, one rubber bullet, and 168 “other.”

The Israelis injured in 2023 amounted to 184, divided by percent into 50 percent men, 6 percent women, four percent boys, one percent girls, and 39 percent undefined. Out of the injured, 102 were civilians.

The Palestinians injured in 2022 amounted to 301, of whom 185 were men, 31 defined as boys, 23 women, and 3 girls, and 59 undefined. The incidents were described as 124 physical assaults, 13 tear gas inhalations, 7 live ammunition incidents, one rubber bullet, one tear gas canister hitting a person, and 155 “other.

The Israelis injured in 2023 amounted to 180 injured Israelis , divided by percent into 70 percent men, 9 percent women, two percent boys, one percent girls, and 18 percent undefined. Out of the injured, 134 were civilians.

In a possible double standard for presenting data on the two groups, OCHA did not define the source of Israeli wounds, which are most commonly caused by guns, knives, or in a car ramming terror attack. Nor did the UN agency differentiate between Palestinian civilians, non-associated terrorists or operatives of an “armed group.”