"South Africa has made itself criminally complicit with Hamas" says Israeli Spokesperson Levy

The trial is set to begin by discussing with South Africa the provisions within the case, slated to during the second week in January, 2024

Israel is set to appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to contest South Africa's application, accusing Jerusalem of violating the UN's Genocide Convention in its conflict with Hamas.

The first ICJ hearing, scheduled for next Thursday and Friday, will specifically address provisional measures sought by South Africa, including a request for an injunction to suspend Israel's military operations in Gaza.

This, prompting a fiery response from Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, who accuses South Africa of becoming criminally complicit with Hamas's actions. “In giving political and legal cover to the October 7 massacre and the Hamas human-shields strategy, South Africa has made itself criminally complicit with Hamas’s campaign of genocide against our people,” Levy says in a press briefing. and engaging in what he terms an "absurd blood libel."

The ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza."In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting "with the requisite specific intent... to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

The decision to defend against South Africa's accusations at the ICJ follows intense discussions within Israel, involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and consultations in key government ministries and the IDF.

South Africa alleges that Israel's actions amount to genocide, a claim vehemently rejected by Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, who asserted, "The Jewish people have experienced more than any other nation what extermination is."