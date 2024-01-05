U.S. Secretary of State kicks off Middle East tour in Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Turkey, marking the commencement of his fourth tour of the Middle East since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war three months ago.

The visit is part of the United States' diplomatic efforts to address and de-escalate the regional tensions that have persisted in the aftermath of the conflict.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement with key allies.

Subsequently, he will proceed to Greece later in the day. The comprehensive tour will also include stops in Israel, the West Bank, Egypt, Qatar, Greece, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, as outlined in a statement by Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1743311194654384542 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Key priorities for Blinken during these meetings include cooling down tensions in the Middle East, advocating for the protection of civilian lives in Gaza, ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced, and working towards the secure release of hostages currently in captivity.

Specifically, Blinken will address the ongoing challenges, such as deterring attacks by Houthi rebels on vessels in the Red Sea and mitigating the risk of escalation in Lebanon. These issues highlight the complexity of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and the importance of diplomatic initiatives in promoting peace and stability.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742983955572543905 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Blinken's visit is a testament to the United States' commitment to engaging with regional partners and finding diplomatic solutions to the pressing issues in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Follow for more in the Israel- Hamas war