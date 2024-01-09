Israeli Ambassador Erdan marks Kfir Bibas' 1st birthday at UN

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, delivered a poignant address at the UN General Assembly, drawing attention to the plight of Kfir Bibas, an infant held captive by Hamas, as he approaches his first birthday.

"Kfir – little baby Kfir – has become a symbol of the vilest cruelty known to man – the cruelty of Hamas," Erdan said emotionally during his speech. He lamented the fact that Kfir is about to mark his first birthday while in Hamas captivity, highlighting the heart-wrenching reality of a baby held hostage by terrorists.

During his address, Erdan raised questions about Kfir's well-being, expressing concern over the conditions the infant might be enduring. "Is he getting the food and vitamins he needs to grow and develop? Is he crawling?" Erdan asked, emphasizing the unimaginable distress of a baby being subjected to such circumstances.

Erdan stressed the tragic irony of Kfir's situation, where instead of being surrounded by love, the infant is enduring a hostage situation.

He called out the deliberate and inhumane act of targeting an innocent baby, labeling it as an act of sheer evil.

"Today, nearly 100 days later, the General Assembly, nor any UN body, has not even condemned these horrors," Erdan pointedly mentioned, expressing disappointment in the lack of condemnation or action from the UN regarding Kfir's plight.

In a symbolic gesture, Ambassador Erdan presented a birthday cake with Kfir's image at the UN podium. He addressed the assembly, "Kfir, this birthday cake is for you. You are the reason Israel is fighting day and night." Erdan fervently expressed his wish for Kfir to celebrate his next birthday surrounded by the love of his family, indicating the urgency of the situation and the need for his safe return.

Ambassador Erdan appealed to the President of the General Assembly, urging that Kfir's cake remain at the assembly as a reminder of the innocent baby held hostage and as a call to action to fulfill the duty of bringing Kfir back home.