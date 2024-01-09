Normalization with Israel, and Palestinian statehood: "one does not come without the other" says Saudi Arabia

In an interview with the BBC, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, revealed that the prospect of a US-brokered normalization agreement with Israel was "close" until the outbreak of violence initiated by Hamas on October 7.

Prince Khalid emphasized that the final agreement, as envisioned by Saudi Arabia, included the establishment of an independent state of Palestine. He clarified that while Saudi Arabia remains committed to normalization with Israel, it will not come at the expense of the Palestinian people.

"[A deal] was close, there is no question. For us, the final end point definitely included nothing less than an independent state of Palestine. So, while we still — going forward after 7 October — believe in normalization, it does not come at the cost of the Palestinian people," Prince Khalid stated.

The ambassador highlighted the interconnectedness of normalization and the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying one does not come without the other. He indicated that discussions were ongoing regarding the sequencing and management of these crucial steps.

Saudi Press Agency

Following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the interest in pursuing normalization with Israel. However, he outlined two key prerequisites: the resolution of the conflict in Gaza and the establishment of a practical pathway to a Palestinian state.

This development sheds light on Saudi Arabia's nuanced approach, emphasizing its commitment to the Palestinian cause while expressing a continued interest in normalizing relations with Israel.

In late September 2023, there were indications that Saudi Arabia was exploring the possibility of normalization without immediately securing the establishment of a Palestinian state. The ongoing dynamics in the region underscore the complexities and delicate balancing act involved in diplomatic endeavors in the Middle East.