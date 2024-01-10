Israel to face South Africa's accusations of genocide in the Hague

In a significant legal development, the International Court of Justice in the Hague is poised to host a pivotal session on Thursday, where South Africa will present its accusations of "genocide" against Israel.

The proceedings will feature preliminary discussions, with South Africa laying out its case against Israel. The following day, Israel will have the opportunity to respond to the accusations. This critical exchange will occur before an international panel of judges, among whom will be Israel's own Aharon Barak, the former Chief Justice of the Israeli Supreme Court.

Among the evidence provided by South Africa to bolster its accusations includes quotes from Israeli personalities, such as ministers, deputies, but also lyrics from singers like Eyal Golan and Kobi Peretz. The full document of the trial includes various statements by politicians, including those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drawing parallels with the biblical story of Amalek, the hereditary enemy of Israel, and the proposal of Minister Amihai Eliyahou to abandon an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip, with a short subsection is devoted to the "rhetoric of genocide in Israeli society. This part quotes famous Israeli singer Eyal Golan, who called in an interview to "wipe out Gaza and leave no one there."

The international community will be closely watching as legal arguments are presented and examined. The outcome of these proceedings could have far-reaching implications for both nations involved and may set important precedents in international law.