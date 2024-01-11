Israel: Dutch advertising companies refused to run hostage awareness campaign

Dutch advertising companies refused to run hostage awareness campaigns in the Netherlands, ahead of a petition against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) trial in The Hague, according to an Israeli government agency.

Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate, in partnership with the Government Advertising Agency, attempted to run the hostage awareness campaign with 10 companies, all of whom out-right refused. Another company agreed but backed out at the last minute.

"The attempts at silencing will be answered with a loud voice - even in front of the court in The Hague there are those who choose in an aggressive and outrageous manner to take down an information campaign on hundreds of billboards throughout the Netherlands and with an emphasis on The Hague,” Head of Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate, Moshik Aviv, said in a statement.

“The truth will prevail and the State of Israel will continue to stand up for its justice and tell the whole world the truth. We are running an international information campaign Unprecedented. Despite everything, they will not be able to silence us,” the senior Israeli official added.

The billboard campaign with pictures and names of hostages was in order to increase awareness of the Israelis abducted during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, still being held in Gaza, and thus were unable to testify during the trial at the ICJ, as “victims and witnesses to the acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed by Hamas, and to the war crimes they commit every additional day while they are captive to Hamas.”

"The refusal of the publicists is a serious violation of freedom of expression and Israel's right to speak out loud about the terror from which its citizens suffer. This is a blatant attempt to silence the voices of the Israeli hostages, who were taken captive during the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas. Their right to be heard is beyond any doubt,” Director-General of Israel's Government Advertising Agency, Moriah Shalom, said in the statement.