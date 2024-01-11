Netanyahu responds to genocide accusations: "Israel fights against terrorism, against genocide"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly countered accusations of genocide leveled against Israel by South Africa during a complaint filed in The Hague.

Netanyahu expressed disbelief at the accusations, stating, "Today we once again witnessed the 'world turned upside down': the State of Israel is accused of genocide while it fights genocide."

He emphasized that Israel is engaged in combating terrorists responsible for heinous crimes against humanity, including massacres, rapes, and the murder of children, women, and the elderly.

Netanyahu defended the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), labeling them the "most moral army in the world" and asserted that they make every effort to avoid harm to non-combatants.

In response to the accusations, he criticized South Africa for alleged hypocrisy, questioning their silence on atrocities in Syria and Yemen committed by Hamas's partners. Netanyahu concluded by reaffirming Israel's commitment to fight terrorism, counter lies, and maintain the right to self-defense. He vowed to secure Israel's future "until absolute victory."