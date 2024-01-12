Israel to defend against genocide accusations at ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague witnessed a significant day as South Africa presented its arguments, initiating the case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

This contentious accusation strikes at the core of Israel's national identity and has drawn global attention. Israel is set to present its case in response to these allegations. Follow a special coverage broadcast of the event on i24NEWS from 11 pm to 1pm Jerusalem Standard Time (JST).

South Africa, in its formal accusation, pleaded with the United Nations' top court to issue an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza. The accusations have been vehemently denied by Israel, marking a rare instance where the country engages with an international court to defend its reputation. Israel's leaders, recognizing the gravity of the case, have chosen to participate in the proceedings, a departure from its usual stance of boycotting international tribunals and U.N. investigations, citing perceived unfairness and bias.

During the opening statements at the ICJ, South African lawyers asserted that the recent Gaza war is part of a broader pattern of decades-long Israeli oppression against Palestinians. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has dismissed the accusations as "meritless" while simultaneously urging Israel to reduce the intensity of its military operations.

The panel of judges overseeing the proceedings includes notable figures with diverse backgrounds. American Joan Donoghue, recognized for delivering rulings free from political influences, sits on the panel. German Kirill Gevorgian, known for expressing opinions favoring Iran, and Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam, who has argued for reversing the burden of proof, bring distinct perspectives to the case.

Israel, in a move underscoring the seriousness with which it views the allegations, has chosen Aharon Barak, a revered figure in the country's legal landscape, to join the international panel. Barak, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor and former chief justice, brings extensive legal experience and a unique personal perspective to the deliberations.

The 15-judge panel at the ICJ, appointed by the United Nations General Assembly and approved by the Security Council, is now poised to witness Israel's defense as the legal proceedings continue. i24NEWS will provide special coverage of the event, offering insights and analysis into this landmark case.