Israeli PM's office defends use of Biblical reference cited in genocide claim at ICJ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office (PMO) issued a statement rejecting South Africa's claim at The Hague, which brought a quote of the Biblical verse "Remember what Amalek did to you" as an incitement to genocide.

"The accusation is absurd. This false and ridiculous claim reveals deep historical ignorance. Amalek brutally attacked the Israelites after the Exodus," the PMO statement said.

"Throughout the generations, the comparison to Amalek was intended to describe those who seek to destroy the Jewish people. In our generation, this comparison is aimed first and foremost at the Nazis," the statement explained.

"That is why the words that appear on the poster in the permanent presentation at Yad Vashem call on the visitors to 'Remember what Amalek did to you'. This verse even appears In The Hague at the memorial site for Dutch Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust," the statement added.

"It goes without saying that in none of these statements is incitement to the mass murder of the German people. Similarly, in Prime Minister Netanyahu's reference to Amalek, there was no intention to incite genocide of the Palestinians, but to describe the terrible massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and the need fight them," the PMO concluded.

South Africa provided quotes from Israeli personalities, such as ministers, deputies, but also lyrics from singers like Eyal Golan and Kobi Peretz as evidence of genocide. Among the quotes was Netanyahu drawing parallels with the biblical story of Amalek.