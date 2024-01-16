President Herzog to brings hostages' families to Davos Forum

President Isaac Herzog is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, tomorrow, accompanied by families of hostages held by Hamas, according to an official announcement from his office.

The visit aims to garner international support for the release of the hostages and shed light on the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

During the forum, President Herzog is scheduled to engage in meetings with world leaders and participate in an on-stage interview as part of the conference agenda. The President's Office underlined that these meetings are intended to "promote intense political pressure" for the hostages' release, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

In addition to highlighting the plight of the hostages, President Herzog plans to underscore Israel's ongoing humanitarian efforts, integral to the broader campaign. The President's Office emphasized the crucial link between these efforts and the overarching security threat faced by Israel and the entire region as long as Hamas maintains control over the Gaza Strip.

Eyal Radoshitzky

This diplomatic initiative at Davos signifies a concerted effort to rally global support, leveraging the platform to convey the humanitarian and security challenges posed by Hamas while advocating for the release of the hostages held since October 7.