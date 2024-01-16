The Israeli Health Ministry has issued directives prohibiting members of the healthcare system from cooperating with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Citing perceived anti-Israel sentiments, officials argue that the commission, formed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021, is led by individuals with antisemitic and anti-Israel views.

Senior physicians and hospital staff who treated victims and released hostages from the October 7 atrocities have been contacted by the commission for information and interviews. The commission is investigating international and gender-based crimes during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Israel's Justice Ministry, in collaboration with the Health Ministry's legal department, instructed medical professionals not to engage with the commission. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat labeled the commission as "an anti-Israeli and antisemitic body," declaring that Israel would not cooperate with it.

The commission's chair, Navanethem Pillay from South Africa, along with Miloon Kothari from India and Chris Sidoti from Australia, faces accusations from Israel of making statements deemed incorrect, offensive, or defamatory about Israel and the global Jewish community.

Pillay, in a UN press conference, condemned both Hamas attacks and Israeli military actions, characterizing the latter as pursuing "collective punishment on all of Gaza."

Kothari, in an interview with Mondoweiss, expressed dismay at attempts to discredit the commission, mentioning influence from the Jewish lobby. Sidoti dismissed accusations of antisemitism, stating they were used to shield criticism of a state's actions.

Despite criticisms of the UN's delayed acknowledgment of war crimes by Hamas on October 7, Israel rejects cooperation with this particular commission, citing its historical anti-Israel bias.

The commission was established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021 to investigate alleged violations during and after Operation Guardian of the Walls. It holds a mandate to examine the root causes of tensions and discrimination in the region.