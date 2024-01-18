Israeli President to speak about hostages, Oct.7 Hamas crimes in Davos
In his effort to urge international community to call for hostages release, Isaac Herzog will give an interview at the main stage of World Economic Forum
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday will be interviewed at the main stage of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland's Davos. In front of the world leaders, he will speak of the atrocities Hamas committed during the attacks on October 7.
The interview is said to be held by the president of the World Economic Forum, Borga Brenda.
In the meantime, Michal Herzog, President's spouse, is scheduled to take part in the panel addressing the global rise of antisemitism.
The WEF kicked off on Monday and will last until Friday. The world leaders as well as industry representatives have been holding discussions on the world's most pressuring issues, including the Israel-Hamas war and the wider escalation across the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the climate change and the artificial intelligence (AI).
Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is reported to cut his WEF stay short citing the Pakistani strikes in Iran that took place on Thursday, stated Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
