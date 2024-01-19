Switzerland: criminal complaints submitted against Israeli President Herzog during Davos Forum

Swiss prosecutors have officially confirmed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog is the subject of 'criminal complaints' filed during his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The criminal complaints will be examined according to the usual procedure," stated the Office of the Swiss Attorney General. The office intends to collaborate with the Swiss foreign ministry to assess the question of immunity for President Herzog.

Specific details about the nature, number, and origin of the complaints remain undisclosed. No immediate responses were provided by Herzog's office, as well as spokespeople from the Israeli government and foreign ministry.

President Herzog addressed the World Economic Forum on Thursday, using the platform to urge the international community to reject genocide claims against Israel.

Last week, Herzog vehemently criticized the lawsuit filed by South Africa with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

South Africa's case names Herzog and other Israeli officials, alleging expressions of genocidal intent against Palestinians. The investigation in Switzerland adds a new dimension to the ongoing international legal challenges related to the Gaza conflict.

This is a developing story