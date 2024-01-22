Israel, France discuss Gaza hostages, hostilities with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lacourneau at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The parties discussed the humanitarian access to the hostages remaining in Hamas's captivity as well as continuous tensions in Israel's north as hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Lebanon's Hezbollah continue.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

According to the statement made by Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu started the meeting by thanking the French delegation for the country's efforts in the medication delivery to the hostages in Gaza. Netanyahu noted, however, that Israel is still waiting for evidence that captives indeed received the much-awaited drugs.

Israel's Prime Minister also "emphasized that keeping the Hezbollah terrorists away from the border is a national goal of the State of Israel," citing principles of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1701.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749156343699608061 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu added that the goal could be reached by diplomatic or other means necessary.

The UNSC Resolution 1701 was intended to end the 2006 Lebanon War by calling for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and withdrawal of the IDF from Lebanon. Other elements of the document include a United Nations (UN) mission deployment (UNFIL) and disarmament of Hezbollah.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749190491780850070 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lebanon earlier in January proposed to the UN a road map that sought to implement the Resolution 1701. The suggested plan, however, made no mention of the Hezbollah.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• U.S. energy envoy to visit Beirut amid Israel-Lebanon tensions >>

• Lebanon's plan to cease hostilities with Israel makes no mention of Hezbollah >>

• UNIFIL calls for probe as peacekeeper injured in assault in southern Lebanon >>