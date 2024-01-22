International prosecutors convene in Israel for anti-terror cooperation

A delegation of attorneys general and senior prosecutors, representing countries whose citizens were murdered or kidnapped on October 7, concluded their first day of meetings in Israel.

Invited by the Ministry of Justice and in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation comprises legal experts from the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Portugal, Estonia, and the Czech Republic.

The day commenced with a session led by the Legal Adviser to the Government, Attorney Gali Baharv-Miara. Emphasizing the significance of investigating terrorists and bringing them to justice, Attorney Baharv-Miara underscored its critical role for both Israel and the international community. She expressed hope that the visiting delegation would continue their resolute actions against terrorism following their visit to Israel.

The delegation proceeded to the IDF spokesman's base in Tel Aviv, receiving an overview of the October 7 terrorist attack and the IDF's response. Peter Lerner, the IDF's spokesman for foreign media, provided insights, and the delegation watched the IDF documentary "L" documenting the events of October 7.

Later in the day, the delegation met with the State Attorney, Adv., who emphasized the global significance of combating Hamas. The State Attorney's Office pledged to use all available legal means to fight against Hamas, welcoming cooperation with nations fighting the group on a legal level.

Deputy Head of the Investigation Department at the Israel Police, Yoav Talem, highlighted the atrocities committed by Hamas, emphasizing the Israel Police's role in ensuring the world remembers these horrors. Deputy Superintendent Dodi Katz, commander of the cyber unit Blade-433, presented evidence linking Hamas to ISIS in the cyber realm.

The delegation also received an overview of the fighting in Gaza from the International Law Department at the Military Prosecutor's Office. Meetings with the Israeli delegation to The Hague, including Dr. Gil-ed Noam, Dr. Galit Rajwan, and Attorney Amit Hoiman, delved into various aspects of international law.

Tomorrow, the delegation will visit surrounding settlements, meeting with families affected by the October 7 attack. Senior officials from the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs will provide additional insights into the ongoing fight against terrorism.