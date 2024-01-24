South Africa expecting ICJ judgment on ordering a Gaza ceasefire by Friday - report

The government of South Africa expected a decision by Friday from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, regarding provisional measures requested in a case against Israel, according to the South African News24.

According to the report, citing “two well-placed” sources, the South African government already sent a delegation to The Hague toward an expected judgment on provisional measures requested in the case brought forward against Israel on alleged genocide charges.

South Africa took Israel to the ICJ on claims of a genocide against the Palestinian people, particularly during the latest war in Gaza which erupted after the Hamas-led October 7 attack and massacres. The accusations have been vehemently denied by the Israeli government.

The South African delegation requested nine provisional measures from the court, which included ordering the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to stop military actions in Gaza while the case proceeds, aimed at forcing a ceasefire.

Officials in Israel told Ynet that they have not yet received an official notification from the court registry, which has yet to issue a formal communication on the matter. The decision was expected before February 6, when the judges at the international tribunal will change.

ICJ Judge President Joan Donoghue had said, after the opening oral submissions, a decision would be rendered “as soon as possible.”