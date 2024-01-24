Israeli FM warns of consequences for Hezbollah, seeks British support

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz met with British Foreign Minister David Cameron during his visit to Israel, expressing gratitude for Britain's support following the terrorist attack on October 7.

Katz extended appreciation for Cameron's efforts to secure the release of all abductees and highlighted the crucial role of the international community in addressing regional challenges.

During the meeting, Minister Katz emphasized the negative influence of Iran in the region and cautioned against its attempts to undermine stability. In a strong and unequivocal statement, Minister Katz warned of potential action against Iran and its affiliates in the region, stressing that if Hezbollah fails to withdraw, the entire state of Lebanon will bear the consequences.

During the meeting, Katz also reiterated Israel's commitment to combatting the terrorist organization Hamas and ensuring the return of all abductees.

Ahead of Minister Cameron's upcoming visit to Qatar, Minister Katz urged Cameron to leverage his influence for the release of the abductees, exert pressure on Qatar for their freedom, and ensure the delivery of agreed-upon medicines to the captives. Minister Katz thanked Cameron for his unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Shlomi Amsalem Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Foreign Minister David Cameron shared a private meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.