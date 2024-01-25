ICJ to announce decision on 'genocide' case brought against Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to rule on Friday, January 26, on whether to grant 'emergency measures' against Israel following accusations by South Africa of 'state-led genocide' in Gaza. The 17-judge panel will announce its decision at 12:00 GMT.

TUNE IN - i24NEWS special broadcast covering the ICJ decision at 14:00 IST

South Africa took Israel to the ICJ on claims of a genocide against the Palestinian people, particularly during the latest war in Gaza which erupted after the Hamas-led October 7 attack and massacres.

The accusations have been vehemently denied by the Israeli government.

The South African delegation requested nine provisional measures from the court, which included ordering the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to stop military actions in Gaza while the case proceeds, aimed at forcing a ceasefire.

Israeli officials, regardless of the court's decision, says they will 'remain resolute in asserting right to self-defense.'

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a special meeting in anticipation of the ICJ's decision in The Hague. Meanwhile, Hamas has issued a preliminary proclamation, stating its commitment to a ceasefire if decided by the ICJ, conditional on Israel's commitment.

In the statement, Hamas reiterated release of Palestinian prisoners, an end to the siege on Gaza, and the provision of necessary aid to residents.