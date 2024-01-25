Decision day: ICJ to reveal decision in South Africa v. Israel 'genocide' case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is about to unveil its decision on Friday, January 26, regarding potential "emergency measures" against Israel following South Africa's allegations of "state-led genocide" in Gaza. Today, the 17-judge panel will reveal its stance.

South Africa initiated ICJ proceedings, accusing Israel of committing 'genocide against the Palestinian people' during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas conflict triggered by the October 7 Hamas-led attack. The Israeli government has staunchly denied these claims.

The South African delegation sought nine provisional measures, urging the court to compel the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to cease military actions in Gaza during the proceedings, aiming for an enforced ceasefire.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, on Thursday night. According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the two discussed the Gaza conflict and reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-South Africa partnership, particularly in health, trade and energy.

Israeli officials, regardless of the ICJ's call, affirm their unwavering commitment to 'asserting the right to self-defense.'

Anticipating the ICJ's decision in The Hague, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orchestrated a special meeting. Simultaneously, Hamas issued a preliminary proclamation, expressing 'willingness for a ceasefire' if sanctioned by the court, hinging on reciprocal commitment from Israel.

Hamas reiterated its call for the release of Palestinian prisoners, the end of the Gaza siege, and the provision of vital aid to residents.