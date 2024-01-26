Israel asks if embassies prepared for security escalation, power outages - report

While official statements call for regional stability in the Middle East through diplomatic channels, Israel’s Foreign Ministry started ensuring its various embassies were prepared for “possible security escalations,” according to the Financial Times.

The message sent by the Israeli foreign ministry was still at an early stage of gathering information on the embassies' ability to respond in case of “power outages” if the security situation escalated, and asked the mission heads if they were prepared.

The request remained mostly practical, whether the missions had satellite phones and if so then to test them in a call to the ministry, likewise with the situation on generators for the embassy and how long they’d last on a full tank of fuel, according to the FT that saw the official message from January 22.

Israel issued a travelers warning for Israelis, raising the security risk for much of the world and asked the public to think carefully whether the trip was needed. As such, a level 2 warning was given for several countries in Western Europe, with stronger warnings across Asia and Africa.

National Security Council

Israeli hospitals near the Lebanon border, in northern Israel, were also prepared in case of an attack for what was described as “desert island” scenarios in which the medical centers would be left for days without access to power, medicine, food or any new equipment.

According to the latest FT report, foreign diplomats began speculating on whether it was more of a push to encourage other countries to pressure Lebanon to reach a deal and de-escalate the tensions with Hezbollah on the border.

“If you really think there is going to be an escalation, you would ask more than these two questions,” one diplomat told FT.

“For sure, it’s unusual. It’s not something you see every day. But I don’t think it’s right to read too much into it,” another diplomat countered. “If Israel wants us to speak to Lebanon, normally they tell us. They are straightforward.”