Scoop: U.S. working to prevent worsening of the diplomatic crisis between Israel and Egypt

The diplomatic crisis between Cairo and Jerusalem continues to deepen.

Senior diplomatic sources familiar with the matter tell i24NEWS that Washington pressured Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to hold off on recalling his ambassador to Israel back to Cairo.

According to the Israeli sources, Sisi has expressed "complete mistrust and disappointment" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli officials said that regional partners—both in the Gulf and in Egypt—have been begging Jerusalem to present a framework for a post-war diplomatic solution for Gaza but have so far been refused, a move that has added to the existing frustration with the situation.

The worsening in relations comes amid calls by some Israeli politicians to move large numbers of Palestinian refugees from the enclave into the Sinai Peninsula.

As the Israeli military expands its campaign against the terror group, it is also looking to take over the buffer zone along the border between Gaza and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor. Israeli security experts believe that much of the ammunition, mortars and rockets used by Hamas in the October 7th attack were smuggled through underground tunnels under the Philadelphi Corridor.

In a news conference last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas continues to smuggle weapons underneath the Egypt-Gaza border.