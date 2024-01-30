Shin Bet director visits Egypt to discuss tensions over Gaza war - report

In a bid to address rising tensions between Israel and Egypt over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's Shin Bet director, Ronen Bar, traveled to Cairo for discussions with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The meeting, reported by Axios, took place on Monday and aimed to tackle non-hostage-related issues following joint hostage talks in Paris on Sunday.

According to two Israeli sources cited in the report, the discussions focused on military operations near the Egypt border and post-war strategies.

One significant point of contention is the control of the Philadelphi corridor, a crucial border area between Egypt and Gaza. Israel is reportedly seeking to assert control over this strategic zone.

Ahmad Khateib/Flash90

The tensions arise from Israeli operations in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, and the uncertainties surrounding the Philadelphi corridor's future governance once the Gaza conflict concludes.

Israeli media reported last week that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's office declined a phone call request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the matter.

The Philadelphi Route, a 9-mile corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, has been a focal point of discussions.

Israeli leaders have expressed interest in regaining control of the corridor, which was vacated by the Israel Defense Forces in 2005 when Israel withdrew from Gaza. The objective is to prevent arms smuggling to Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza through overland routes and tunnels.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

Egypt, however, issued a warning last week, stating that any attempt to reinstitute security control over the corridor could pose a "serious threat" to the relations between the two neighboring countries.

The fear stems from the potential of a military operation on the border leading to an influx of Palestinians into Egyptian territory.