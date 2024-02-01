'UNRWA lost its legitimacy to exist in current form' - Israeli Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted a delegation of ambassadors to the United Nations, led by Israel's envoy Gilad Erdan, having visited the Kibbutzim attacked in the Hamas-led October 7 massacres before a trip to Gaza.

The ambassadors were provided a review of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, as well as on the northern border with Lebanon. During the meeting, Gallant and the envoys discussed the involvement of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) employees in the October 7 attack.

"UNRWA lost its legitimacy to exist in its current form - money from the countries of the world was invested through UNRWA to strengthen terrorist infrastructures and pay terrorists," Gallant told the delegation of ambassadors to the United Nations.

The Israeli defense minister also disclosed the information linking UNRWA employees to Hamas, saying the agency does not function as a legitimate aid organization as part of an "ongoing symbiosis" with the terrorist organization ruling the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the fighting in Gaza, the defense minister emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue the war until achieving goals of "dismantling the military capabilities of Hamas, removing it from power in Gaza and returning the abducted hostages."

Gallant also stated "the window of time" for action on the northern border was closing in, saying Israel prefers a political arrangement but is ready for a military option to ensure the security of its citizens, as well as allow 80,000 people to return to their homes up north.