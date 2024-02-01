“All states must stop financing Israel’s actions in Gaza,” says South African FM

In the wake of recent decisions by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's actions in Gaza, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has called on all states to cease financing and facilitating Israel's military operations in the region.

While the ICJ did not explicitly demand a ceasefire, it ordered Israel to take measures to prevent what it referred to as a "plausible" risk of genocide in Gaza.

Minister Pandor emphasized the obligation for all nations to halt financial support for Israel's military actions, citing the ICJ's ruling as evidence of potential genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The South African government had previously recalled its ambassador to Israel in November 2023 in protest of Israel's military operations against Hamas terrorists following the October 7 attacks.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Furthermore, Minister Pandor revealed that she had approached the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) last week to explore the possibility of filing a joint request with other nations for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The minister expressed her frustration, questioning why the ICC had not issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu similar to other world leaders.

While the ICJ decisions have sparked controversy, the global community is divided on the interpretation and implementation of the rulings. Some nations, including South Africa, are calling for concrete actions against Israel, while others are cautious in their response.