Netanyahu says doesn’t need help 'navigating' U.S. ties following Ben-Gvir criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon remarked on military progress in Gaza, as well as diplomatic relations with the United States, following public criticism from Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Israel is a sovereign state. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Biden administration since the outbreak of the war," the Israeli premier said ahead of a cabinet meeting, and outlined the various forms of support.

"This does not mean that we do not have differences of opinion, but until today we have managed to overcome them with determined and considered decisions," Netanyahu added.

At the backdrop of the Israeli prime minister's remarks was an interview by Ben-Gvir with the Wall Street Journal, though did not call out the far-right minister by name for his criticism of sitting U.S. President Joe Biden, unlike war cabinet member Benny Gantz and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid who both said Netanyahu should do so.

"I want to tell you something from my experience: there are those who say 'yes' to everything, in places where you must say 'no'. They are applauded by the international community, but endanger our national security," Netanyahu began to describe the delicate diplomatic and political statecraft.

"And there are those who say 'no' to everything, receive applause at home, but they also endanger vital interests," he explained, saying the trick of the trade is to know when to say "yes" and when to say "no."

"I don't need help to know how to navigate our relations with the US and the international community, while standing firm on our national interests. God bless, I've been doing this for several years," Netanyahu stated.

The Israeli prime minister also reiterated the war goal of eliminating Hamas, describing it in three steps through an in-depth review of what has and hasn't been achieved in Gaza.

"First, the reduction of the Hamas battalions is required. To date we have leveled 17 out of 24 battalions. Most of the remaining battalions are in the southern Gaza Strip and in Rafah, and we will take care of them as well," the Israeli prime minister said.

"Secondly, purification operations are required after the battalions are disbanded, as our forces are doing with determination in very aggressive raids in the north and center of the Gaza Strip."

"Thirdly, the neutralization of the underground is required, as our forces are systematically doing in Khan Yunis, and are doing in all parts of the strip, and this requires more time," Netanyahu explained.

"We will not end the war before we complete all of the goals: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our abductees and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he concluded, reiterating a deal will not be "at any price."

Netanyahu ended his remarks by saying "It is time to start the process of replacing UNRWA with other organizations that are not tainted by supporting terrorism."