Trump: Israel was in on Soleimani assassination, backed out at 11th hour

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his charge that Israel was slated to participate in the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2000, withdrawing at the very last moment.

The former president and current presidential candidate also told Fox News the Iranian regime was in the final stretch of their controversial nuclear drive, with the connivance of Joe Biden, the sitting U.S. president and Trump's main political rival.

"Iran is going to have a nuclear weapon in 60 days, and Biden is allowing them to do it! Now they are a very rich country and they are taking over Iraq."

On the 2020 hit, he said that "When we took out Soleimani, you know Israel was supposed to do it with us. Two days before the take-out they said 'We can't do it. We can't do it.' I said 'What?' 'We can't do it.'"

"Then I had a certain general, who's great, I said, 'so general, do we do it ourselves?' He said, 'We can, sir, it's up to you.' I said, 'We'll do it,'" he continued.

Trump continued, however, that "Israel was a part of it. You know, Bibi was a big part of it. And we had everything planned, everything. Because what Soleimani did was terrible. What he did to us was terrible. Killed so many of our soldiers. Killed so many people."