Russia summons new Israeli ambassador over 'unacceptable' comments

Israeli ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry over her "unacceptable statements," reported Russian state-control media outlet TASS. "Due to unacceptable public statements made by the Israeli Ambassador, distorting Russian foreign policy and historical realities, Halperin will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry," said the Ministry.

The decision follows Halperin's interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant where she commented on the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow's stance on the October 7 attack and its connections with Hamas. Halperin also criticized Russian Foreign Minister's previous comments on the Holocaust.

As the Foreign Ministry noted, it was particularly outraged "that the Israeli ambassador spoke disrespectfully about Russia's efforts aiming to help resolve the fate of the [Hamas] hostages."

Additionally, the ministry said that “the statement that the Holocaust was the extermination of only Jewish people contradicts the resolution of the [United Nations] UN General Assembly."

"Halperin's comments on the need for changing Russia's “state calendar” constitute interference in internal affairs," said the Ministry. In her interview, Halperin cricized the fact that International Holocaust Remembrance Day was not an official day observed in Russia.

"Unfortunately, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not yet an official day in the state calendar of the Russian Federation. I will talk about this with my Russian colleagues," she told Kommersant. "I don’t really understand why Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov downplays the significance of this monstrous event."

Halperin said: "Yes, many nations suffered heavy losses, the Russian people paid for the victory over Nazism with millions and millions of lives. And we remember this. But never before in history had the world seen such a massive and systematic extermination of people solely on ethnic grounds. Only the Jewish people experienced this."

Halperin asumed office as an Israeli ambassador to Russia in December 2023. Her interview with Kommersant was meant to review Israel's stance on the Russia-Israel relations.

Since the October 7 attack, the dialogue between the countries has been increasingly tense. Israel has criticized Russia's stance on the Gaza war and its links with Hamas as well as its "dangerous" cooperation with Iran.

Additionally, antisemitic remarks by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are another source of tensions. Most recently, Russia's top diplomat equated Israeli military's ground operation in Gaza to the October 7 massacre.

