Argentina's President Javier Milei is set to begin his maiden visit to Israel, arriving on Tuesday for a multi-day itinerary that includes meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Milei, who assumed office in December, is scheduled to meet with President Herzog upon arrival, followed by discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu later in the week. The leaders are expected to address bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and potential areas of collaboration.

Herzog and Milei are scheduled to conduct joint visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community heavily targeted by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

This visit holds symbolic importance, especially considering that some Argentinian citizens from Nir Oz, including hostages Eitan and Yair Horn, remain in captivity in Gaza following the October 7 massacre.

Milei expressed a keen interest in the Jewish faith during his presidential campaign, engaging with the local Jewish community in Argentina.

His commitment to explore moving Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem aligns with his pro-Israel stance, echoing sentiments expressed during his meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen just before his inauguration.