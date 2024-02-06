Argentinian President pledges to move embassy to Jerusalem

Newly-elected Argentinian President Javier Milei has declared his intention to relocate his country's embassy in Israel to the capital city of Jerusalem.

President Milei made the decision immediately upon landing in Israel, marking his first official visit to the state.

This decision aligns with President Milei's longstanding promise, articulated following his election, to prioritize relations with Israel.

Greeted at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, President Milei's itinerary includes meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, symbolizing the depth of diplomatic engagement between Argentina and Israel.

Additionally, President Milei will tour Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities targeted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, reaffirming his solidarity with Israel in the face of security threats.

President Milei also payed homage to the victims of the Holocaust by visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem. Accompanied by Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan, President Milei toured the Holocaust History Museum, participated in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, and signed the Yad Vashem guestbook.