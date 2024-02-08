U.S. issues warning to Israel over potential Rafah operation

The United States has issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning against proceeding military activity into Gazan city of Rafah.

This, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive to prepare for operations in Rafah and intensified airstrikes in the area.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that Washington has yet to see evidence of serious planning for such an operation and underscored the potential catastrophic consequences of undertaking such action without proper reflection.

Patel highlighted the densely populated nature of the area, housing approximately one million people, and emphasized the need for careful consideration before initiating any military operation.

He stated, "Conducting such an operation at this time without planning... would be a disaster."

Echoing these sentiments, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby emphasized that an Israeli operation in Rafah, given the current circumstances, would pose significant risks to civilians and garner no support from the United States.