Israeli leaders call for UNRWA head to resign after 'not knowing' of Hamas presence under HQ

Israeli diplomatic leaders called for the resignation of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, following denial of knowing about a Hamas data center under the agency's headquarters in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed on Saturday night that Hamas built a vast network of tunnels under the UNRWA headquarters, with a base directly underneath that was even hooked up to its grid.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90

"The exposure of UNRWA's Gaza headquarters' deep involvement with Hamas, including its use for terror activities and as an access point to terror tunnels, requires immediate action," the Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, posted on X.

"Philippe Lazzarini's claim of unawareness is not only absurd but also an affront to common sense. His prompt resignation is imperative," Katz concluded.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, also called for the UNRWA Commissioner-General to resign, responding "it’s not that you didn’t know, it’s that you didn’t WANT to know."

"We exposed terror tunnels under UNRWA schools and supplied evidence that Hamas’ exploits UNRWA. We implored you to carry out a comprehensive search of all UNRWA facilities in Gaza. But not only did you refuse, you chose to stick your head in the sand," Erdan added in a detailed post on X.

"Take responsibility and resign today!" the Israeli ambassador said, "Every day we find more proof that in Gaza the UN=Hamas and vice versa. Anything the UN says or claims about Gaza cannot be trusted."